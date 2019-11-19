Wright shares Aggie of Month honor

Emmaly Wright, a Lincoln native, brought her horse, Lucky, to college to be part of her academic studies in equine industry management at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

Photo by Annie Bassett, NCTA student

CURTIS, Neb. – A young girl’s passion for horses has led her to a collegiate career studying equine management in Curtis.

Lincoln native Emmaly Wright is a third-year student at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

She has been named one of two students at NCTA to share Aggie of the Month honors for October, said Kelly Bruns, interim dean. The other is Morgan Wagner of Kansas.

The 2016 graduate of Lincoln East High School participated in Lancaster County 4-H, showing and working with horses.

“I came to NCTA because I heard about their equine program, and I have a lot of family in this area,” Wright said.

She brought along her horse, Lucky, who she boards in a private facility, Nutt’s Farm, next to campus. There, she can be found lending a hand in feeding or caring for horses owned by other students or boarders.

“My responsibilities with the NCTA equine program right now are to care for the horses and the facilities as a student in the equine practicum class,” she said, of the 76-credit hour program for an associate of applied science degree.

Some of her courses include nutrition and feeding, reproduction, disease prevention and treatment, training and riding horses, along with facilities and management.

“I like being able to ride outdoors in a beautifully-scenic part of Nebraska, or for one of my classes at the NCTA indoor arena,” Wright said.

On-campus duties keep her busy, along with two part-time jobs with Curtis businesses, the Valley View Inn and the Yellow Rose.

“Emmaly is always prepared, even after working long nights,” said instructor Huntra Christensen. “Emmaly brings a humor and positive light into the classrooms and equine barn.”

She’s been a great student in the Aggie program, said Christensen, who assists department chair Joanna Hergenreder with riding instruction and coaching of the Aggie’s popular Ranch Horse Team.

With plans to graduate in August, 2020 with her associate degree, Wright’s career goal is with the horse industry.

“I will complete my equine industry management degree and continue working with horses and people as much as I can.”