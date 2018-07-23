WSGA and Wyoming Department of Agriculture seek Environmental Stewardship Award nominations

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Stock Growers Association and Wyoming Department of Agriculture are seeking nominations for the 2019 Environmental Stewardship Award. The deadline for applications is scheduled for Sept. 21, 2018.

WSGA's Environmental Stewardship Award in partnership with the Wyoming Department of Agriculture recognizes Wyoming cattlemen whose natural resource stewardship practices contribute to the environment and enhance productivity and profitability.

Each year a different Wyoming ranch is chosen for these qualities after applying. By the ranches choice, a day will be set aside during the summer to celebrate Wyoming's foremost land stewards: ranchers.

Applications are available at http://www.wysga.org under the "Programs & Partners"

tab. For more information, please call the Wyoming Stock Growers Association office at (307) 638-3942 or e-mail at info@wysga.org.