WSGA returns to Gillette, Wyo., for annual summer convention

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The 2019 Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show will be held June 5-7 at the Wyoming Center at the CAM-PLEX in Gillette, Wyo. This convention will revolve around the theme “The Dollars & ‘Sense’ of Ranching” with a focus on the cattle industry and succession planning.

The convention will provide educational events for attendees and local community members to improve their ranching operations. Hosted by the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, the annual convention is open to members, non-members, guests, state and local media. This convention will feature invited speakers as well as Gov. Mark Gordon and the Wyoming congressional delegation.

Wednesday, June 5 will kick-off the convention with the WSGA-Young Producer Assembly Program Business Meeting & Social in the afternoon. The YPA is a group of young WSGA members who came together to create a place of learning, camaraderie and friendly family atmosphere while advocating for Wyoming’s cattle industry. Young cattle producers are encouraged to attend and learn more about the benefits of the YPA and WSGA. The afternoon will also host the Wyoming CattleWomen Business Meeting. The first day will conclude with an opening reception for convention attendees.

On Thursday, June 7 at 8 a.m., the convention will begin with the General Session featuring a welcome from Campbell County and annual reports from the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust, Wyoming Beef Council, Wyoming CattleWomen, Wyoming Young Producers Assembly, and Wyoming Stock Growers Association regarding work they have done throughout 2019 so far and plan to do in the time ahead. The morning reception will also feature opening keynote speaker Dan Manternach explaining “How to ‘Pass the Torch’ Without Anyone Getting Burned!” – Wyoming Ranch Succession Planning. Followed by “Advanced Tax Strategies for Ranchers” by Paul Neifler, CliftonLarsonAllen LLP. Following the Opening General Session, the Annual Cattlemen’s Club Luncheon will include a presentation from Murphy Henriksen Wealth Management Group.

The night will conclude at 6 p.m. with the reception and drawing for the Legal Fund Raffle. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon will address the WSGA membership and a raffle drawing winner will be chosen. This year’s Grand Prize winner will own a 2019 Polaris Mid-Size 570 Ranger. First Prize is a Vintage Petit Point Squash Blossom necklace and earrings set. Second Prize is a Honda 2000i portable generator. Raffle tickets are available for purchase, $20 per ticket or six for $100, by contacting the WSGA office at (307) 638-3942.

Friday, June 7 the final General Session will begin with a video from the Wyoming congressional delegation and then feature speakers from Cargill Animal Nutrition, OutWest LLC, Bridger Ag Ventures, the National Cattle Beef Association, and Faegre BakerDaniels LLP. Following the presentations, WSGA will host the Awards Luncheon and announce the winner of the Clifford P. Hansen Memorial Scholarship, the Guardians of the Grasslands, and the Outstanding Range Professional. The 2019 Wyoming Environmental Stewardship Award will also be formally presented to the George Ochsner Ranch of Torrington, Wyo. The day will continue with the WSGA Business Meeting starting at 2 p.m. where the new WSGA officers will be installed.

For additional information regarding raffle tickets, how to register or vendor information please visit http://www.wysga.org or contact our office at (307) 638-3942 or info@wysga.org. ❖