WSGA, USFS and WWGA will hold ‘Shared Learning’ Workshop

RIVERTON, Wyo. — The 2018 Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show will be held June 6-8 at the Holiday Inn Riverton-Conference Center in Riverton, Wyo. Hosted by the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, the annual convention is open to members, non-members, state and the local media. The convention will provide educational events for attendees and local community members to improve their ranching operations.

A highlight presentation at the convention on June 6 is titled, "Shared Learning", featuring the U.S. Forest Service, WSGA and Wyoming Wool Growers Association. This program will begin at 1 p.m. Topics include "Permit Administration & Flexibility through Adaptive Management", "Wyoming Department of Agriculture Programs" and "What Works — Avoiding Conflict."

The USFS "Permit Administration and Flexibility through Adaptive Management Mechanisms" will be presented by Terry Padilla and Thad Berrett. Padilla is the Intermountain Region Range program manager and Berrett is a rangeland management specialist for the Bighorn National Forest. Derek Ibarguen, deputy forest supervisor for the Bridger-Teton National Forest, will provide an update on the National Environmental Protection Act reform efforts.

Following the USFS report, Joe Budd and Lucy Pauley with the Wyoming Department of Agriculture will provide an overview of the department's programs regarding NEPA, Rangeland Health Assessment Program and mediation. They will discuss how these programs have and are currently being utilized and where to go for assistance.

This workshop will conclude with a panel presentation with representatives from the USFS and grazing permittees discussing how they approached and resolved issues that they have faced working together. All workshop presenters will be available following the session for any follow up questions.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit http://www.wysga.org/membercenter and click on 2018 Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show. Registration will be available on-site for the full convention or individual event tickets. Please contact the WSGA office for additional information at (307) 638-3942 or at info@wysga.org.