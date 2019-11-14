WSGA’s 2019 Winter Roundup & Trade Show themed ‘Defining A Path Forward

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The 2019 Winter Roundup, hosted by the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, will be in Casper, Wyo., at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center Dec. 9-11. The theme, “Defining A Path Forward,” will lead into an educational and exciting convention for cattlemen and women across the state.

The convention will focus on the future of Wyoming’s agriculture industry and the beef industry for ranchers with discussions on agricultural, environmental issues and succession planning.

“As WSGA moves ever closer to our 150th Anniversary in 2022, our leadership is committed to involving WSGA’s members in “Defining the Path Forward” to assure vibrant and relevant representation of Wyoming’s ranching industry for future decades,” said Jim Magagna, WSGA executive vice president.

Pre-registration for the event is open until Dec. 4 at a discounted price. On-site full and daily registration will be available Dec. 9 – 11 at the registration booth.

The convention begins on Monday, Dec. 9 with the Progressive Rancher Forum. This includes five sessions throughout the day varying in topics on livestock, ranching and land (a full schedule is on the WSGA website). Monday also includes the Make it With Wool Luncheon starting at 12:15 p.m. and a public showing at 5:30 p.m. of “The Drift”; a documentary on Wyoming’s Green River Drift cattle drive.

The convention continues Tuesday, Dec. 10 with the Opening General Session where members and guests will hear from WSGA leadership on “Building WSGA for the Next Generation.” This topic will focus on specific goals and plans for the future of the Association. Committee meetings will be held after the general session beginning at 10 a.m. and conclude in the afternoon at 5:45 p.m. Committee meetings are open to any attendee that may have an interest in specific committee topics.

The day concludes with the “Snowshoes & Stetsons Auction” and reception 6:30 p.m. There will be live and silent auction items from across the state that will be up for bid. If you are interested in these items and supporting the WSGA, please view the auction list at http://www.wysga.org.

Wednesday begins early with the Legislative Breakfast at 7 a.m., where attendees will hear a legislative update from invited elected officials. The closing general session will follow with our keynote speaker, John Nalivka. Nalivka is president and owner of Sterling Marketing, Inc., an Agricultural Economic Research and Advisory firm located in Vale, Ore. He has many years of “boots on the ground experience in cattle production” having worked on large ranches and since 1983, he has provided ranch and resource economic analysis and testified on behalf of many ranches in public lands disputes in federal court and the Idaho State Land Board. He will be speaking on the beef markets and trends titled, “Beef Industry Outlook & Issues: Navigating the Road Ahead.”

Following the keynote address, there will be presentations from the Public Lands Council, Farm Service Agency and the Department of Interior. The WSGA luncheon and banquet starts promptly at 12:15 p.m. and will feature the Wyoming Game & Fish/Wyoming Department of Agriculture Landowner Access Awards and several special WSGA Recognition.

For more information on pre-registration, the full schedule of events or become a generous sponsor, please visit http://www.wysga.org or call the WSGA Office at (307) 638-3942.