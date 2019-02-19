WSGLT seeks nominations for the Kurt Bucholz Conservation Award

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust is seeking nominations for the 2019 Kurt Bucholz Conservation Award.

The award was created in 2008, in memory of Kurt Bucholz, DVM, a legislator and rancher from Saratoga who had a passion for Wyoming's waterways and agricultural landscapes. The recipient of the horse and rider bronze, created by Wyoming artist Jerry Palen, should share the late Bucholz's desire to support the landscapes and waterways of the state.

Individuals eligible for nomination will have a connection to one or more of the following criteria:

Ø An advocate for conserving Wyoming's farms and ranches.

Ø A land steward or agricultural advocate who has been a participant in state, regional or national natural resource discussions.

Ø A defender of the importance of water conservation and the significance of protecting Wyoming's traditional water rights.

Ø A proponent of hunting and wildlife protection and a personal commitment to habitat conservation.

Ø Has implemented land or resource conservation practices on their property with the WSGLT or a similar organization.

The award is presented by the WSGLT at the Annual Roundup Fundraiser and Barbeque, which will be held in Cody, Wyo., on Aug. 24, 2019. Past recipients are: Dennis Sun – 2008; Dr. John Lunt – 2009; Joe Glode – 2010; Jim Chant – 2011; Bob Budd – 2012; Mike Healy – 2013; Bobbie Frank – 2014; Alan Barnett – 2015; Patrick O'Toole – 2016; Jim Wilson– 2017; and Kermit Brown – 2018.

Submissions are due by May 1. Please direct questions to Travis Brammer at (307) 772-8751 or travis@wsgalt.org. Nomination forms can be found online at http://www.wsgalt.org/what-we-do.