WTO Appellate Body to cease to function Wednesday

The World Trade Appellate Body (AB), which has decided trade disputes between countries, will cease to function Wednesday, The New York Times, the Associated Press and other news organizations reported late Monday.

“The United States yesterday spurned a draft General Council decision presented by the facilitator tasked with breaking the impasse at the World Trade Organization, refusing to ‘unblock’ the selection process for filling six vacancies at the Appellate Body,” Washington Trade Daily reported.

“The AB will cease to operate beginning Wednesday, when only a single member will be left because Washington has prevented the replacement of departed members,” WTD noted.