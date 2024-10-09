WTO chief seeks new term as countries lose interest

Argentina is one of the five largest grass based regions in the world for cattle farming. Courtesy photo

The World Trade Organization this week begins an early selection process for the next director-general out of concern about the possible re-election of Donald Trump as U.S. president, Washington Trade Daily reported.

Petter Ølberg, chair of the General Council, has informed WTO members that he has “detected convergence to initiate the appointment process for the next director-general earlier than anticipated,” WTD said.

In July, the African Group of WTO members asked the current WTO director general, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to run for a second term and she agreed, according to media reports.

But this week Foreign Affairs, a prestigious journal, said the “liberal trading order is in crisis. International cooperation on trade has largely broken down. The United States, the longtime champion of open markets, has abandoned its commitment to free trade, multilateral cooperation, and respect for the rule of law. By imposing tariffs and providing massive subsidies across multiple industrial sectors, Washington has openly violated the WTO’s rules and principles. China has likewise distorted and increasingly weaponized trade through its own use of subsidies and economic coercion. To avoid punishment for its violations, the United States has also paralyzed the existing system’s enforcement mechanism, thus risking the complete unraveling of the trading order.

“Despite the efforts of many states to keep multilateralism alive and to preserve the rules-based trading order, others — including several major emerging economies such as India and Indonesia — have undermined those efforts by blocking trade negotiations and impeding the enforcement of global trade rules. Without effective rulemaking and enforcement, the trading system could descend into anarchy — replacing the order and stability that has been the foundation of global prosperity and peace over the past 75 years with chaos and conflict.”