WW Feed and Supply annouces new oweners

Ryan Davis, left, and Robby Froman are purchasing WW Feed & Supply LLC in La Junta, Colo.

Courtesy photo

LA JUNTA, Colo — Curt and Susan Russell announce the pending sale of WW Feed & Supply LLC to local families headed by employees Ryan Davis and Robby Froman. The sale will close in July.

Since 2000, the Russells have owned, operated and expanded WW Feed & Supply.

Davis and Froman have been key employees of the business and will be principals in the new ownership. Davis, a native of Las Animas, earned his associate’s and bachelor’s degrees from Northeastern Junior College and Oklahoma Panhandle State University, respectively. Davis has experience in the feedlot industry, including serving as manager of Ribeye Feeders at Rocky Ford.

Davis joined WW Feed as operations/compliance manager in 2016. He has since added balancing rations, artificial insemination and serving as a CDL-A back-up semi driver to his skill set. Davis and his 9-year-old son, Frank, raise 4-H show pigs.

Froman wears several hats at WW Feed, including CDL-A semi driver, mechanic, AI tech, and dispatcher. Froman, a native of Ordway who grew up helping on the family cattle ranch, has worked as a service tech at Miguel Dairy and mechanic at Chad’s Truck Repair, both in Texas, and managing a purebred Angus ranch in Wyoming, before returning to Colorado in 2016 to join WW Feed & Supply.

Froman and his wife, Marline, have two children, Peyton and Tylyn, who are active in 4-H beef and horse projects, plus school sports and activities.

The Russell family is pleased to have top employees interested in stepping forward. During Russell’s almost 20 years, they went from 1 employee to 10, and added an entire fleet of trucks and trailers to handle bag and bulk grain, custom mixes, cubes, liquid feed and cattle. They upgraded the facilities and added structures to house the increased volume of products. For merchandise, they added a tack room, remodeled the showroom, added Mix 30 liquid feed, became equipment dealers for Arrowquip, Powder River, Giant Rubber Tire Tanks, T&S Trip Hoppers, and grew sales to being named one of ADM Animal Nutrition’s top feed dealers nationwide. Curt and Susan also added an AI service through Select Sires MidAmerica, and for a 15-year period they also served as the official feed and bedding concessionaire at the Colorado State Fair and off-season horse and livestock shows. More details about the Russells, and other owners since 1947, are found on “About Us” page of http://www.WWFeed.com.

With both sons grown, Curt and Susan will focus on their Simmental seedstock operation, Reflected R Ranch near Sugar City, while offering transitional assistance for Davis and Froman.

TOP DEALER

WW Feed & Supply was named one of ADM Animal Nutrition’s top dealers in 2018 and it continues to be ranked in 2019. The Russell’s, along with Ryan Davis and Dr. Gerald Walker, attended the recognition conference where the WW Feed team received honors for beef feed sales and growth.

ADM Animal Nutrition is the fifth largest animal feed producer in the nation. WW Feed & Supply is also a dealer for Land O’Lakes/Purina, which is the second largest feed producer in the U.S., as well as two other Colorado-based feed manufacturers and their own custom ration, which are created daily at WW Feed’s own mill.