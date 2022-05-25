WWGA announces Crane as executive director

Wyoming Wool Growers Association President Regan Smith announced that sheep specialist Alison Crane has been selected as the organization’s next executive director.

Crane’s background in small ruminant science, combined with a passion for working with sheep producers and promoting the sheep industry, will help to further advance the mission of the association as it celebrates its 117th year of representing the state’s sheep and wool producers.

“The WWGA board is so thrilled to have found Alison Crane amongst the many applicants for the executive director opening,” Smith said. “Her burning personal desire to get the mountain west to make the most of her education and her love of sheep industry is a perfect match for what we need to continue our growth in the WWGA.”

When Crane assumes the role in July, she will serve as the public face and spokesperson for the organization and will manage its day-to-day functions, including serving as WWGA’s primary contact with key partners, agency staff and governmental leaders.

“I could not be more excited to take part in the legacy of premier wool and sheep production in the state of Wyoming. It’s an honor to be chosen to work with and support the producers in this state,” Crane stated. She is excited to harness her passion for the sheep industry to aid in the growth and impact of the WWGA.

Crane currently serves as an assistant professor and sheep and meat goat extension specialist at Kansas State University. Crane has a Ph.D. in animal science, has conducted specialized research in small ruminant nutrition and reproduction, and is a certified wool classifier.

Alison Crane currently serves as an assistant professor and sheep and meat goat extension specialist at Kansas State University. Courtesy photo



Crane succeeds Amy W. Hendrickson who is retiring from the position after nine years but remains working during the interim to ensure a smooth transition.

Wyoming ranks first in the nation for the value of its wool production, third in the nation for its breeding sheep inventory, and fourth in the total sheep and lamb inventory. WWGA was formed in 1905 to represent the interests of the state’s sheep and wool producers and is governed by board of directors elected by its membership.

“The board and membership are very much looking forward to Alison’s enthusiasm and wealth of knowledge being put to use for the betterment of the WWGA,” Smith said. “Please help me in welcoming her to Wyoming. I am sure you will find her to be a great asset to all of agriculture in Wyoming and the West.”