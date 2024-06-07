WWPC supports PlayCleanGo Awareness Week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council , in partnership with PlayCleanGo, is participating in PlayCleanGo Awareness Week , June 1-8, 2024. This national event aims to educate outdoor enthusiasts about the importance of stopping the spread of invasive species while enjoying the great outdoors.

Throughout the week, WWPC will join with PlayCleanGo to share information about invasive species and steps that members of the public can take, whether they are hiking, boating, fishing, camping or enjoying some other outdoor adventure.

According to a 2023 press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, invasive insects and plant diseases cause an estimated $40 billion in damages each year. Invasive species impact all aspects of peoples’ lives, including the economy, environment, food supply, and in some instances, human health.

“Many of the places we love to hike, ride and explore are being threatened by invasive species,” said Donley Darnell, WWPC president. “The good news is we can all play a role in preserving these spaces by taking simple, preventive measures when enjoying the outdoors.”

Most invasive species are spread through human activity and can be found on things like clothing, boots, horses, boats, tires, firewood, pets and more. It is important to remove mud, seeds, and materials from clothing, gear, vehicles, and animals after adventuring outdoors.

Here are seven easy steps people can take to stop the spread of invasive species:

Clean your shoes, clothes, packs, and pets before and after exploring, and stay on designated trails. Clean your horse’s hooves and feed them weed-free certified hay three days before entering public land. Clean, drain, and dry your watercraft and angling equipment to Stop Aquatic Hitchhikers . Don’t Move Firewood . Buy it where you burn it, buy certified heat-treated firewood, or gather on-site when permitted. Before traveling to new areas, inspect and clean your trailers, off-road, and recreational vehicles with water or compressed air to remove mud, plant parts, and hidden pests. Dispose of unwanted bait, fish parts, and packaging materials in the trash, not the water. Take the PlayCleanGo Pledge and invite your family and friends to do the same at PlayCleanGo.org .

“Following these simple steps will help preserve Wyoming’s natural resources for generations to come,” Darnell said. “Let’s do our part to keep Wyoming wild and beautiful.”

Residents and guests of the Cowboy State are encouraged to learn more about invasive species by contacting the local weed and pest district office in their area. WWPC is also a trusted source for information statewide. Visit wyoweed.org and follow along on Facebook and Instagram .