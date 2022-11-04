Wyant named one of Fruit and Vegetable Growers’ Forty Under Forty

Nutrien is proud to announce that Karl Wyant, director of agronomy, has received an industry mark of distinction as one of Fruit and Vegetable Growers’ Forty Under Forty.

The award was created to honor young professionals that are top industry performers in the areas of involvement, innovation and commitment. The winners are peer nominated and selected based on inspiring accomplishments that have provided a significant and positive impact on the industry. Awardees represent a variety of ag industry professionals such as growers, farm operators, extension agents and industry suppliers.

“It is a privilege to be given this award. I am grateful to receive it and being recognized by my peers is an honor. I plan on continuing to support the specialty ag industry through all my future endeavors,” Wyant said.

2022 winners will be honored during the Great Lakes Fruit, Vegetable and Farm Market Expo, Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Amway Grand in Grand Rapids, Mich. The event will take place in the back of the exhibit hall.

BigIron Auctions and Sullivan Auctioneers create Strategic Advisory Board

Recently, BigIron Auctions and Sullivan Auctioneers have begun meeting regularly to share best practices as they look toward the future together. As these organizations focus their efforts on growth, BigIron is excited to announce they have created a Strategic Advisory Board that will meet quarterly. The objectives for this advisory group will be to provide subject matter expertise in areas outside the BigIron core businesses, as well as establish new relationships in other verticals that will create opportunities and support the organization’s overall growth. These include equipment, real estate, livestock and transportation sectors.

BigIron’s Strategic Advisory Board will consist of the following members:

Greg Owens is currently the chairman and CEO of NRTC/iGAM, a company that specializes in robotics and automation, as well as CEO of HGR, a marketplace for used and surplus industrial equipment. Prior to this, he was chairman and CEO of IronPlanet from 2007 to June of 2017.

Bill Sullivan is the current director of operations at Sullivan Auctioneers; prior to this, he was the owner/partner of several JD Dealer OEM Stores. He comes with over 40-plus years in the industry and is a wealth of knowledge in the world of operations.

The BigIron Executive Team – Mark Stock (co-founder and CEO), Ron Stock (co-

founder), Kim McCormick (CFO), Mark Allen (CTO) and Kerin Zuger (CRO).

Members of the advisory board were selected based upon their industry experience, vision and business acumen, with the intent that their knowledge will be used to help BigIron navigate its anticipated growth. Looking ahead, BigIron will look at how they can leverage cutting edge technology for their auction platform to ensure they are delivering complete solutions for their customers.

With this advisory board in place, BigIron is eager to catapult the organization as a collective brand to the next level. Keep your eye out for yellow; we’re likely to see more news coming from BigIron in 2023.