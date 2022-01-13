Wyden, Crapo to USTR: Enforce USMCA

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, ranking member on the committee, wrote Trade Representative Katherine Tai today that she must enforce the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

In the letter, Wyden and Crapo made these points on agriculture provisions:

▪ “Potatoes: Mexico limited U.S. imports to a sliver of only 26 kilometers below the border. Although Mexico claims to be making progress, the ban is now two decades old. Mexico must promptly end this non-scientific ban to comply with USMCA commitments.

▪ “Biotechnology: Despite agreeing to swiftly consider approval requests for biotechnology products through a transparent and science-based process and ensure its food safety measures are supported by science, Mexico has failed to properly consider or approve applications for innovative U.S. biotech products. The Mexican government’s only decision, in fact, was to issue a rejection that lacked the appropriate science-based justification. In addition, Mexico announced its intention to eliminate biotech corn for human consumption by 2024, a troubling step that would adversely impact access to the largest U.S. export market for corn.

▪ “Dairy: A USMCA panel found that Canada’s policy of reserving portions of its dairy tariff-rate quotas for domestic producers violated its commitments on market access, and Canada must bring itself into compliance by Feb. 3, 2022. USTR must scrutinize the implementation of this decision, as well as Canada’s implementation of its other USMCA commitments on milk pricing and export surcharges.”