WyFB 105th Annual Meeting Nov. 7-9 in Casper

Gather at the Table is the theme for the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation 105th Annual Meeting. The meeting will be Nov. 7-9, 2024, at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center in Casper. Policy discussion is the main impetus of the WyFB Annual Meeting.

“Gathering at the table is something we as farmers and ranchers enjoy,” said WyFB President Todd Fornstrom. “Whether it be with our family for dinner, with friends at the annual meeting or in policy discussions, gathering at the table is a great way to have conversations to guide the organization.”

The Farm Bureau Federation’s grassroots strength begins at the county level when members discuss issues important to agriculture. Resolutions must be passed at both the county and district level before being considered by voting delegates at the state annual meeting. The voting delegate session also includes election of officers.

American Farm Bureau Federation Vice President for Communications Terri Moore will speak at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 8 on trends and opportunities to communicate about agriculture. AFBF Senior Director of Governmental Affairs Shelby Hagenauer will speak at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 8 on federal policy issues in the West such as public lands management, the Endangered Species Act and forest management.

In addition to networking with farmers and ranchers from across the state, annual meeting attendees can join in the fun at trivia night on Thursday, Nov. 7, and spend time celebrating friendships in agriculture at the annual awards banquet on Friday, Nov. 8, which will feature a Ffoundation auction and music entertainment by Davis and Mavrick.

The WyFB Foundation is hosting a Make it Magnetic workshop and service project the morning of Nov. 7 from 8-11:30 a.m. Margee Wolff, AFBF Vice President Leadership, Education & Engagement, will lead the Make it Magnetic: How to Attract Unbeatable Volunteers workshop from 8-9:30 a.m. In this fun and interactive session, you’ll explore the principles that attract members to volunteer opportunities and learn the tools you can use to help new volunteers stick with your organization for years to come.

Following the workshop, participants will shift to a service project at the Food Bank of Wyoming to pack food boxes as part of the WyFB Young Farmer and Rancher Harvest for All project.

The workshop and service project are free and open to the public. Attendees are requested to register by emailing bsettelmeyer@wyfb.org .

To view the annual meeting agenda and information, visit wyfb.org.