WyFB honored Geesey with Distinguished Service Award

Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company President and CEO Jim Geesey was awarded the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Distinguished Service Award at the organization’s 105th Annual Meeting. Presented Nov. 8, 2024 in Casper, the award is given to those who have gone above and beyond in their service to agriculture.

WyFB President Todd Fornstrom noted the relationship between the Farm Bureau Federation and Mountain West Farm Bureau Insurance started in 1948 when Farm Bureau Federation members saw a need for, and started, an insurance company. Seventy-six years later the relationship remains strong.

“Tireless in his endeavors to serve Wyoming, Geesey has been a member of the Farm Bureau Federation throughout his nearly 40 years of service,” Fornstrom said. “He has worked tirelessly to maintain the connection between the insurance company and federation throughout those years.”

“I think of the people before me who have received this recognition and I don’t know that I deserve it by any means, so all I really have to say is thanks,” Geesey said upon his acceptance of the award.

In his letter of nomination, Tim Pexton noted Geesey holds a deep understanding of the ties between the insurance company and the federation.

“Under his leadership, the Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company shares more than the name and logo of Farm Bureau,” Pexton said.

Geesey is no stranger to service to his home state of Wyoming. At MWFBI, he has served as an agent, agency manager, vice president of marketing, and currently serves as the president and CEO.

A proud University of Wyoming graduate with a degree in industrial management, Geesey has taken on numerous leadership positions, each with significant impact. He has served as director of the Laramie Economic Development Corporation, president of the University of Wyoming Alumni Association, president of the Wyoming Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, and board member for the Laramie Area Chamber of Commerce.

He has also served as a Park County school board trustee, president of both the Kemmerer Chamber of Commerce and the Kemmerer Lions Club, and chairman of the Lincoln County Republican Party.

Geesey continues to be active in his community and professional circles. He serves on the Wyoming Business Alliance Steering Committee and sits on the board of the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Foundation. Notably, he is also involved in furthering his leadership skills by participating in the Leadership Academy, a branch of Leadership Wyoming.

His commitment to his community goes beyond official roles. He’s shown dedication to causes like United Way and Hospice of Laramie, always ready to give back and help those around him.

At the heart of Geesey’s life is his family. He has two sons, Paul and Robert. Robert is married to Jackie, and they have a daughter, Cora. Cora is his first grandchild. Geesey also enjoys the outdoors. He is an avid skier, a fly fisherman and enjoys golf.

“We are proud to recognize Jim Geesey with the 2024 Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Distinguished Service Award,” Fornstrom concluded. “With this award we celebrate not only his many achievements, but also his lasting impact and unwavering commitment to the strong relationship between the federation, the insurance company, and the people of Farm Bureau here in Wyoming.”

WyFB honored Sen. Steinmetz with Leadership Award

Wyoming State Se. Cheri Steinmetz was awarded the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Leadership Award at the organization’s 105th Annual Meeting. Presented Nov. 8, 2024 in Casper, the award is given to those who have devoted much time to the betterment of agriculture in Wyoming through their leadership in the Farm Bureau Federation and beyond.

“When Farm Bureau lobbies for something at the legislature, I know it comes from the grassroots people of this state and that’s why it’s so important to me,” Steinmetz noted on her deep respect for the federation and its mission.

With a strong background in agriculture, Sen. Steinmetz has a deep connection to Wyoming’s rural way of life, a passion for the land, and a love for the communities that make up her district and state.

“I’m a farm girl from Goshen County, so agriculture is near and dear to my heart, and I understand the battles we’re facing from the federal government and the fiscal challenges that face us right now,” Steinmetz said upon receipt of her award.

Sen. Steinmetz proudly represents Goshen, Niobrara and Weston counties in the Wyoming State Senate. Since her election in 2019, she has served on the Appropriations Committee, ensuring that Wyoming’s resources are carefully managed for the benefit of our communities and future generations. Her legislative career, however, began long before the State Senate.

From 2015 to 2018, she represented House District 5, where she quickly became known as a principled and effective leader. Sen. Steinmetz has served in the Wyoming Legislature since 2015 building a legacy of service.

In his nomination letter, Lane Hageman noted her tenure has not been without its challenges. Her district has faced multiple natural disasters, including a canal tunnel collapse, a canal breach and devastating wildfires.

“She is a leader in efforts to protect and preserve agriculture and is a champion of private property rights and individual freedom. She has responded to these events with compassion for those affected and leadership to effectively and efficiently handle the problems at stake,” Hageman said.

Throughout her legislative career, Sen. Steinmetz has contributed her skills and passion across numerous committees. She previously served on the Senate’s Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Committee; the Transportation, Highways, and Military Affairs Committee; the Select Committee on Legislative Facilities, Technology and Process; the Travel, Recreation, and Wildlife Committee; and the Committee on Capitol and Finance.

She has chaired both the Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Committee and the Select Water Committee. Through her leadership in these roles, she has championed Wyoming’s agricultural industry, consistently defended private property rights, and protected the individual freedoms of her constituents.

Beyond her work in the legislature, Sen. Steinmetz has been deeply involved in her local community. She has served as the secretary of the Goshen County Republican Women, on the Goshen County Farm Bureau Federation board, and as a precinct committee woman for the Wyoming Republican Party.

“Sen. Steinmetz’s principles are grounded in a strong sense of faith, trustworthiness, and a genuine passion for doing what is right. Her unwavering dedication to her constituents has earned her deep respect, not only for her work in the Legislature but also for her personal integrity and commitment to the people of Wyoming,” Hageman said.

WyFB President Todd Fornstrom echoed Hageman’s comments and added “We are proud to recognize and thank Wyoming State Sen. Cheri Steinmetz for her strong leadership for agriculture here in Wyoming.” “It is an honor to name Sen. Steinmetz the 2024 WyFB Leadership Award recipient,” Fornstrom said.