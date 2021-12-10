WyFB members donated the equivalent of 11,480 meals to help Wyoming families in need

Wyoming families facing hunger received a boost mid-November with the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmer & Rancher Committee “Harvest for All” project. The 19th annual fund drive and raffle to benefit the Food Bank of Wyoming (formerly known as the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies) raised $2,870 which is the equivalent of 11,480 meals for Wyoming families.

During the state annual meeting Nov. 11-13 in Cody, county Farm Bureau Federations and Wyoming farmers and ranchers donated money to help the food bank in their work with hunger-relief programs across the state of Wyoming. A raffle for a cooler and a custom-made pocketknife also raised funds for the Harvest for All project.

Uinta County Rancher Ariel Guild is the immediate past chair of the sub-committee that oversees the “Harvest for All” project. “The theme of our annual meeting “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” truly shows the spirit of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation and the Harvest for All program,” Guild said. “Everyone who donated this money for the Food Bank of Wyoming is helping one of our neighbors and helping someone in need.”

The WyFB Young Farmer & Rancher Committee is in its 19th year of joining with the American Farm Bureau Federation YF&R Committee in what is called a “Harvest for All.” Throughout the program’s 19-year span, the WyFB YF&R Committee has partnered with Farm Bureau members to raise 6,044 pounds of food, $31,116 and 74 hours of volunteer time to help those facing hunger in Wyoming.