WyFB members donated the equivalent of 12,413 meals to help Wyoming families in need

The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmer & Rancher Committee holds an annual “Harvest for All” fund drive to make a difference for Wyoming families in need. This year’s drive raised the equivalent of 12,413 meals for Wyoming families in need. Converse County Rancher Rachel Grant, left, won the raffle of a quilt handmade by Niobrara County Rancher/WyFB YF&R Committee Member Chelsea Baars.

Photo courtesy WyFB

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Wyoming families facing hunger received a boost mid-November with the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmer & Rancher Committee “Harvest for All” project. The annual fund drive and raffle to benefit the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies raised $3,103.35 which is the equivalent of 12,413 meals for Wyoming families.

During the state annual meeting Nov. 13-15 in Laramie, County Farm Bureaus and farmers and ranchers from across the state donated money to help the food bank in their work with hunger-relief programs across the state of Wyoming. A raffle for a handmade 100th Anniversary quilt helped raise funds for the Harvest for All project.

Niobrara County Rancher Chelsea Baars is the chair of the sub-committee that oversees the “Harvest for All” project. “You can’t be involved in agriculture without caring for others,” Baars said. “It is the very foundation of why we do what we do. Agriculture isn’t an easy job, and it doesn’t always pay well. However, at the end of the day we are thankful for what we have and want to share what we can with those less fortunate.”

The WyFB Young Farmer & Rancher Committee is in its 17th year of joining with the American Farm Bureau Federation YF&R Committee in what is called a “Harvest for All.” Throughout the program’s 17-year span, the WyFB YF&R Committee has partnered with Farm Bureau members to raise 6,044 pounds of food, $26,753 and 74 man hours of volunteer time to help those facing hunger in Wyoming.