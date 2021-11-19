WyFB sets policy for coming year; elects leaders

The 30 x 30 land grab, election integrity, individual freedoms regarding health decisions and IRS reporting were among the many topics included in policies adopted at the 102nd annual meeting of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation. Held Nov. 11-13, 2021 in Cody, Wyo., the meeting is an important step in the grassroots policy development process of the Farm Bureau Federation. The need for a competitive enterprise system, individual freedoms and protection of property rights resonated through the discussions as Farm Bureau Federation members developed policy.

“This member-based open forum policy discussion is the reason we hold our annual meeting each year,” said Ken Hamilton, WyFB executive vice president. “County Farm Bureau Federation members start the policy development process at the local level discussing policy issues of concern to the members and their families.”

Farm Bureau Federation members thoroughly discussed and emphasized their opposition to the 30 x 30 program, also known as “America the Beautiful,” outlined by Executive Order #14008. The voting delegates asked that the congressional delegation, state legislature, governor and county commissioners stand against the executive mandates.

“Our members are greatly concerned about President Biden’s Executive Order that established the 30 x 30 proposal,” Hamilton said. “Multiple resolutions were proposed at the local and then district levels for discussion at our state meeting. Members adopted policy to push back against the efforts of the 30 x 30 program.”

Election integrity is of utmost importance to Farm Bureau members. “Members reaffirmed Farm Bureau’s support for voter identification requirements for all elections,” Hamilton explained. “Additionally, they called for in-person voting on paper ballots to be utilized to the highest extent possible.”

Members also reaffirmed policy reiterating their continued support for the elimination of the ability to change party affiliation on election day.

INDIVIDUAL FREEDOMS

The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation has always stood on the principles of individual freedoms and constitutional government and the discussion at the 102nd annual meeting was no different. “Our members strongly believe individual freedoms are vital,” Hamilton said. “Policy passed this year supports our members beliefs that individuals can assess their circumstances without the need for governmental guidance.”

Continued concerns related to government overreach and mandates were addressed. Voting delegates expressed their opposition to vaccine mandates, vaccine passports and mask mandates. They also voiced opposition to any discrimination related to proof of vaccination or coercion for medical decisions in any circumstances.

Addressing their continued concern regarding the actions of non-elected officials in response to public health orders, members called for Wyoming’s governor to immediately rescind the order declaring a state of emergency and a public health emergency.

Regarding Internal Revenue Service issues, members expressed opposition to earlier proposals that would have required banks and third-party payment platforms to report financial transactions of $600 or more to the IRS.

Members reaffirmed policy declaring the importance of energy independence. The ability to maintain fossil fuel powered vehicles was also highlighted in policy discussions.

The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation is the state's largest general agriculture organization. The purpose of the 102nd annual meeting held Nov. 11-13, 2021 was to develop policy to guide the organization in the coming year.