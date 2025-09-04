WyFB to host 11th annual Wyoming Needs Agriculture event in Laramie

The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation will host its 11th annual Wyoming Needs Agriculture event on Saturday, Sept. 13, from 2:15 to 5:15 p.m. in the Fan Zone ahead of the University of Wyoming Cowboys’ home football game against the University of Utah.

Held in the Indoor Practice Facility during pre-game festivities, the event invites fans of all ages to connect with farmers and ranchers and explore the essential role agriculture plays in Wyoming.

Activities will include several interactive activities fit for the whole family. The first 400 participating fans will receive a special edition Wyoming Cowboys/Wyoming Needs Agriculture t-shirt.

Now in its 11th year, the event aims to bridge the gap between consumers and farmers and ranchers, highlighting how agriculture feeds families, fuels the economy and preserves the state’s open spaces.

The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation is a grassroots organization dedicated to preserving individual freedom and supporting agriculture in Wyoming. For more than 100 years, WyFB has advocated for farmers and ranchers through grassroots policy working to strengthen agriculture and support farm and ranch families across the state. Learn more at http://www.wyfb.org .