Wyo. governor asks for $21M for supplemental budget including $10M for Wyoming Wildlife Natural Resource Trust

CHEYENNE, Wyo.– Gov. Mark Gordon has requested that $21 million be added to the supplemental budget to launch coal-based generation technology, protect wildlife and state lands from invasive species and predation, and better support local governments.

Gov. Gordon testified before the Joint Appropriations Committee recently.

The governor submitted five letters to the Joint Appropriations Committee, requesting that the following amounts be included in the supplemental budget.

$10 million to the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources for the purpose of constructing a 5-megawatt equivalent pilot project utilizing advanced coal-based generation technology that captures at least 75 percent of carbon emissions. "While promising post-combustion technologies will be tested at the ITC in the coming years, I would ask that we move swiftly to support advances in additional technologies advancing pre-combustion and novel generation systems using coal with carbon capture capabilities," wrote Gov. Gordon.

$10 million to the Wyoming Wildlife Natural Resource Trust for projects that enhance wildlife while simultaneously serving the state's agricultural needs. "These projects all enhance wildlife while simultaneously serving the agricultural needs of our state. These projects are always vetted and monitored by an engaged and committed board of Wyoming citizens," wrote Gov. Gordon.

$500,000 in the supplemental budget, biennialized, for combating noxious weeds on state lands

$400,000 to the supplemental budget from the general fund for FY 2020 and biennialized for the Animal Damage Management Board budget for predator control work. "This is in service of agriculture, hunting and wildlife watching. It is also predator control done responsibly and professionally," wrote Gov. Gordon.

$170,000/biennium for a position in the Office of State Lands and Investments dedicated to assisting local governments to use new programs and resources. "As you know I am not a proponent of growing state government, but where it can significantly help local entities and communities, I stand ready to assist," wrote Gov. Gordon.