Wyoming 4-H Foundation awards more than $69,000 in scholarships
The Wyoming State 4-H Foundation awarded more than $69,000 in scholarships to Wyoming 4-H’ers attending the University of Wyoming or a Wyoming community college in the 2025-2026 academic year.
The scholarship committee awarded approximately $36,000 to first-time winners, said Steve Mack, Wyoming State 4-H Foundation director.
Sixteen Ella Schloredt continuing scholarships, ranging from $1,800 to $2,400, were awarded this year. Past winners of the Ella Schloredt scholarship are eligible to continue receiving this scholarship for up to four years, providing they maintain a GPA of at least 3.0 and meet academic progress requirements.
See below for a complete list of the 2025-2026 scholarship awardees by scholarship and home county.
Ella E. Schloredt first-year awards ($1,700)
Big Horn – Maycee McKim; Campbell – Jayden Haugen, Samantha Marshall; Fremont – Cora Remacle, Emma Hill; Goshen – Amelia Beck; Hot Springs – Hayden Overfield
Ella E. Schloredt continuing awards
Albany – Thaddaeus Christensen; Big Horn – Reaghan Foss; Fremont – Jackson Hill; Hot Springs – Lexi Overfield; Johnson – Lily Crago, Cassie Downare, Hannah Qualm; Lincoln – Bryli Groll, Eli Linford; Natrona – Sara Loghry, Tavia Ossa; Platte – Hadley Paisley, Chloe Palmer; Sheridan – Grace Hinton; Sublette – Dustin Larsen; Uinta – Aubrey Reger
Marian M Henderson Memorial ($1,500)
Courtney Beene; Albany – Mikayla Alexander; Fremont – Abriella Santee
Edna Mae & Wallace McClaflin ($1,000)
Platte – Ethan VanWhy
Farmhouse Foundation ($1,000)
Lincoln – Aldo Chacon
J.M. Nichols ($300)
Laramie – Lillianna Martens
Lynette Wallace (Big Horn or Park, $750)
Park – Trey Erickson
Lael Harrison ($500)
Converse – Megann Farley
Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply ($1,250)
Albany – Emma Johnson; Goshen – Leah Hill; Laramie – Blair Sanchez, Cooper Sanchez
Linnabur (Big Horn or Park, $750)
Park – Tiegan Blain
Underwood Scholarship ($1,000)
Sublette – William Hibbert
Janie Smith (Laramie, $500)
Laramie – Sarah Marotz
Wilbur Brettell (Laramie County, $500)
Laramie – Katelyn Schimic
Wyoming 4-H Foundation ($1,250)
Natrona – Garrett Burkett; Niobrara – Gracie ZumBrunnen
Bonnie Ellenwood (Johnson, $750)
Johnson – Caroline Crago
Peterson (Crook, $500)
Crook – Elizabeth Jordan
Brown Kohl 4-H Appreciation ($500)
Sweetwater – Molly Stanton
Nolan “Tim” Bixby ($500)
Converse – Anna Grant
W.D. Whitmire Leadership ($1,000)
Hot Springs – Tymber Eckley; Laramie – Sarah Marotz; Park – Trey Erickson, Kate Morrison; Uinta – Brix Hooten
