Wyoming 4-H Foundation awards more than $69,000 in scholarships

The Wyoming State 4-H Foundation awarded more than $69,000 in scholarships to Wyoming 4-H’ers attending the University of Wyoming or a Wyoming community college in the 2025-2026 academic year.

The scholarship committee awarded approximately $36,000 to first-time winners, said Steve Mack, Wyoming State 4-H Foundation director.

Sixteen Ella Schloredt continuing scholarships, ranging from $1,800 to $2,400, were awarded this year. Past winners of the Ella Schloredt scholarship are eligible to continue receiving this scholarship for up to four years, providing they maintain a GPA of at least 3.0 and meet academic progress requirements.

See below for a complete list of the 2025-2026 scholarship awardees by scholarship and home county.

Ella E. Schloredt first-year awards ($1,700)

Big Horn – Maycee McKim; Campbell – Jayden Haugen, Samantha Marshall; Fremont – Cora Remacle, Emma Hill; Goshen – Amelia Beck; Hot Springs – Hayden Overfield

Ella E. Schloredt continuing awards

Albany – Thaddaeus Christensen; Big Horn – Reaghan Foss; Fremont – Jackson Hill; Hot Springs – Lexi Overfield; Johnson – Lily Crago, Cassie Downare, Hannah Qualm; Lincoln – Bryli Groll, Eli Linford; Natrona – Sara Loghry, Tavia Ossa; Platte – Hadley Paisley, Chloe Palmer; Sheridan – Grace Hinton; Sublette – Dustin Larsen; Uinta – Aubrey Reger

Marian M Henderson Memorial ($1,500)

Courtney Beene; Albany – Mikayla Alexander; Fremont – Abriella Santee

Edna Mae & Wallace McClaflin ($1,000)

Platte – Ethan VanWhy

Farmhouse Foundation ($1,000)

Lincoln – Aldo Chacon

J.M. Nichols ($300)

Laramie – Lillianna Martens

Lynette Wallace (Big Horn or Park, $750)

Park – Trey Erickson

Lael Harrison ($500)

Converse – Megann Farley

Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply ($1,250)

Albany – Emma Johnson; Goshen – Leah Hill; Laramie – Blair Sanchez, Cooper Sanchez

Linnabur (Big Horn or Park, $750)

Park – Tiegan Blain

Underwood Scholarship ($1,000)

Sublette – William Hibbert

Janie Smith (Laramie, $500)

Laramie – Sarah Marotz

Wilbur Brettell (Laramie County, $500)

Laramie – Katelyn Schimic

Wyoming 4-H Foundation ($1,250)

Natrona – Garrett Burkett; Niobrara – Gracie ZumBrunnen

Bonnie Ellenwood (Johnson, $750)

Johnson – Caroline Crago

Peterson (Crook, $500)

Crook – Elizabeth Jordan

Brown Kohl 4-H Appreciation ($500)

Sweetwater – Molly Stanton

Nolan “Tim” Bixby ($500)

Converse – Anna Grant

W.D. Whitmire Leadership ($1,000)

Hot Springs – Tymber Eckley; Laramie – Sarah Marotz; Park – Trey Erickson, Kate Morrison; Uinta – Brix Hooten