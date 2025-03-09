Wyoming 4-H to host free virtual career night March 17

Jake McElwee, a former Albany County 4-H member, is now a diving operations supervisor for InDepth Services Inc, a marine construction company. He is one of the guest speakers at this year’s virtual career night, to be held at 6 p.m. MT on March 17. Photo courtesy Jake McElwee

WORLAND, Wyo. — High school and middle school students are encouraged to hop online Monday, March 17, at 6 p.m. MT for Wyoming 4-H’s fifth annual virtual career night.

Hosted on Zoom, the event provides an opportunity for young people to interact with professionals in fields ranging from agriculture and wildlife management to medicine and marketing. From a tactical pilot who specializes in aerial firefighting to a former NFL cheerleader turned motivational speaker, the 2025 event highlights a wide variety of potential careers.

While the career fair is organized by Wyoming 4-H educators, it is free and open to any young people who are interested in attending. To register and learn more about this year’s presenters, visit https://bit.ly/wy-4h-career-fair .

MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKERS

The evening will kick off with a presentation by Missouri 4-H alumna and nationally renowned motivational speaker Shannon McKain. Former Albany County 4-H member Jake McElwee, who now serves as diving operations supervisor for a marine construction company, will also make an appearance. Additional presenters include a landscape architect, Colorado State University Extension veterinary specialist, anesthesiologist and agricultural loan officer.

“I think it’s a great way to explore a variety of careers in a pretty low-key setting,” says Amber Armajo, Washakie County 4-H educator and lead organizer of the event. “If you want to step outside your comfort zone and explore different career areas, it’s a great place to do that.”

Last year, 240 participants from 26 states registered for the event.

“Virtual career night opened my eyes to the vast diversity of agricultural opportunities,” said Cannon Cook, who attended the event in 2023 and 2024. “I learned that you can never pass down an opportunity, and networking and professionalism leads you to places you would never think of.” A former Wyoming 4-H member, Cook is now a certified auctioneer specializing in charity, livestock and consignment.

After two featured presentations, participants have the opportunity to attend two additional presentations of their choice. Each session allows time for a live Q&A with the presenter. The event concludes with a group wrap-up and Q&A session at 7:25 p.m.

All presentations, including those from previous years, are recorded and can be viewed at https://bit.ly/wy-career-library . Brief bios and contact information for each speaker are also provided.

For those interested in sponsoring the 2025 event, visit https://bit.ly/wy-career-sponsor .

Contact Armajo at amwall@uwyo.edu or (307) 347-3431 with questions.