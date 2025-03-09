Wyoming ADMB accepting applications for special projects

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board is soliciting grant applications for special projects that emphasize integrated predator management in Wyoming.

Applications are currently available on the Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board website at http://www.wyadmb.com or by contacting Jerry Johnson with the Wyoming Department of Agriculture at (307) 777-6581. Emphasis for selection will be placed on research, education, and field management on predator species that damage crops, livestock, and wildlife and/or are a concern for human health and safety. Successful grant recipients will be required to submit an annual report, including benefits derived from the project. The deadline for applications is April 1, 2025.

The ADMB will meet on May 13-14 in Casper at the Thyra Thomson building to hear these requests in person. More details on this meeting will be available when finalized.

The Wyoming Animal Damage Program was created by the 1999 legislature and is administered by a 15-member board. The ADMB was established for the purpose of mitigating damage caused to livestock, wildlife and crops by predatory animals, predacious birds and depredating animals or for the protection of human health and safety. They accomplish this by coordinating and integrating a coordinated animal damage management program, based upon the best available science, for the benefit of human and natural resources throughout Wyoming.

For more information on the Wyoming ADMB or the grant program, visit http://www.wyadmb.com