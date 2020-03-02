‘Wyoming Agricultural Literacy Week’ is March 2-7

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon proclaimed the week of March 2 as “Wyoming Agricultural Literacy Week.” The proclamation is a part of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Young Farmer & Rancher Committee “Ag Books for Kids” program. The proclamation recognizes the importance of agriculture and educating school children through reading accurate books about agriculture. Nearly 50 Wyoming Farm Bureau members from around the state gathered for the formal signing by Governor Gordon in Cheyenne on Feb. 28.

Governor’s Office photo

Last Friday nearly 50 Wyoming farmers and ranchers met with Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon as he signed a proclamation designating the week of March 2 as “Wyoming Agricultural Literacy Week.”

“It seems appropriate to talk about agriculture in the great state of Wyoming with you all here,” Gov. Gordon stated as he took pen to paper declaring the importance of agriculture literacy and Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation’s “Ag Books for Kids” program. “I’m honored to have this opportunity to do a governor’s proclamation on Wyoming Agricultural Literacy.”

Educating Wyoming school children about agriculture is the goal of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Rancher Committee “Ag Books for Kids” project. 2020 marks the 16th year of the project. The WyFB YF&R Committee organizes the project and the county Farm Bureaus across the state donate agriculture books to Wyoming elementary schools.

“The Ag Books for Kids project is vitally important to keeping our youth connected to agriculture,” said WyFB YF&R State Chair Chelsea Baars. “Even in Wyoming, there are still plenty of kids who don’t understand the word “agriculture” or where their food comes from.”

“With this proclamation, the governor promotes the importance of farmers and ranchers and the roles they play in all of our daily lives,” Baars continued.

The “Wyoming Agriculture Literacy Week” proclamation reads: “Literacy is a top priority for school children and non-fiction books are an important tool in teaching children about the world around them.”

The proclamation continues: “Many aspects of our daily lives, including the food we eat, clothes we wear, and medicine we depend on, are made possible because of agriculture. Wyoming’s agricultural industry helps maintain open spaces and wildlife habitat and agricultural operators serve as environmental stewards, maintaining and improving soil and natural resources to pass on to future generations.”

As part of the project, many classrooms also have visits from local farmers and ranchers. Thanks to the grassroots efforts of the county Farm Bureaus across the state the book of the year is read to classrooms and the students get to learn more about farming and ranching first-hand.

“When kids meet an actual farmer or rancher, it helps them learn about the hard work and effort that goes into the food they eat, and the clothes they wear,” Baars explained. “Connecting with children early-on leaves a lasting impact which helps them understand how agriculture is important to their everyday life.”

Wyoming students and teachers are encouraged to visit their school’s elementary library to check out the 2020 book “Right This Very Minute” by Lisl H. Detlefsen. Next, visit http://www.wyfb.org and click the education tab for contest flyers. Three contests are offered for fourth and fifith grades. For questions, kclark@wyfb.org or 307.532.2002. The county contest deadline is April 3, 2020.