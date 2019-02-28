Wyoming Agricultural Literacy Week is March 4-9

In a room full of Wyoming farmers and ranchers, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon signed his first proclamation as governor designating the week of March 4 as Wyoming Agricultural Literacy Week.

"I can't be more proud than to have Farm Bureau here," Gov. Gordon stated as he took pen to paper declaring the importance of agriculture literacy and Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation's Ag Books for Kids program.

"Ag is important to Wyoming," Gordon said. "There is a work ethic on the farm and ranch that is second to none."

"Thank you all for getting this program done," he told Farm Bureau members.

Educating Wyoming school children about agriculture is the goal of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Rancher Committee Ag Books for Kids project. 2019 marks the 15th year of the project. The WyFB YF&R Committee organizes the project and the county Farm Bureaus across the state donate agriculture books each year to Wyoming elementary school libraries.

"The ag books program allows our county Farm Bureaus an access point to our future consumers in most cases and plants the seed of stewardship, environmental awareness and the seriousness that our farmers and ranchers apply to their everyday living," said Todd Fornstrom, WyFB President.

The Wyoming Agriculture Literacy Week proclamation reads: "Educating through literature is a top priority for school children; where reading is a fundamental standard in the education system."

The proclamation continues: "Many aspects of our daily lives, including the food we eat, clothes we wear, and medicine we depend on, are all intertwined and made possible because of agriculture. Wyoming agriculture also provides open spaces, scenic vistas and fresh air. Not only do Wyoming's farmers and ranchers provide us with the food we eat, but they are also the first environmental stewards, maintaining and improving the soil and natural resources to pass on to future generations."

"It's great to see our governor help spotlight the importance of agriculture and its value to the state of Wyoming," Fornstrom concluded.

Three contests are offered for Wyoming students to encourage use of the book and provide application opportunities for what is learned. The 2019 contests are: Coloring Contest for kindergarten and first graders; Poster Contest for second and third graders; and a Creative Writing Contest for fourth and fifth graders.

Wyoming students and teachers are encouraged to visit their school's elementary library to check out the 2019 book "A Year on the Farm with Casey and Friends" by Holly Dufek. Next, visit http://www.wyfb.org and click on the education tab for contest rules and details. For questions, kclark@wyfb.org or 307.532.2002. The county contest deadline is April 5, 2019.