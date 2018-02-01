Wyoming Agriculture & Natural Resources mediation board meeting Feb. 5

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Agriculture & Natural Resources Mediation Board will meet on Feb. 5 via conference call at 10 a.m.

During the meeting, the group will hear a coordinator's report, a USDA funding update, Wyoming Department of Agriculture update, discuss additional old business and hear board updates. Along with this, they will cover any new business as needed. There will be a chance for public comment and the public is welcome to attend.

The Wyoming Agricultural & Natural Resource Mediation Program offers a process to assist Wyoming citizens in resolving their disputes in a way that is voluntary, confidential, low-cost and time-saving. Members of the board include Elaine Carney (Teton County), Gerald Fink (Johnson County), William Laycock (Albany County), Catherine MacPherson (Carbon County), Gil McEndree (Washakie County) and Doug Miyamoto (director, Wyoming Department of Agriculture).

An agenda with more information and the call in number can be found at http://wyagric.state.wy.us/divisions/nrp/mediation-program/384#mediation-board-meetings.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.