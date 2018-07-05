Wyoming Agriculture & Natural Resources Mediation Board meeting July 18

CHEYENN, Wyo. — The Wyoming Agriculture & Natural Resources Mediation Board will meet on July 18, 2018, at the Natrona County FSA Office in Casper, Wyo., at 10 a.m.

During the meeting, there will be board introductions and then the board will hear the coordinator's report, hear an update on USDA funding, an update on the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, meet with USDA-FSA staff, and cover any additional old business. Along with this, they will cover any new business as needed.

There will be a chance for public comment and the public is welcome to attend.

The Wyoming Agricultural & Natural Resource Mediation Program offers a process to assist Wyoming citizens in resolving their disputes in a way that is voluntary, confidential, low-cost and time-saving. Members of the board include Barbara Hauge (Teton County), Gerald Fink (Johnson County), L. Steven Smutko (Albany County), Catherine MacPherson (Carbon County), Gil McEndree (Washakie County), and Doug Miyamoto (Director, Wyoming Department of Agriculture).

The Natrona County FSA office is located at 5880 Enterprise Dr., Suite 100 in Casper, Wyo. An agenda for the meeting can be found at http://agriculture.wy.gov/divisions/nrp/mediation-program/384#mediation-board-meetings.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.