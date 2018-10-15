Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board to meet

The Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board will meet via teleconference at 9 a.m. on Nov. 1.

The board will be considering setting the price on the wildlife damage management stamp, approving a proposed rule, and receiving updates on various issues.

The 12 voting representatives on the board, their towns, and the areas they represent are:

• Scott Talbott, Cheyenne, co-chairman and director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department

• Doug Miyamoto, Cheyenne, co-chairman and director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture

• Bob Harlan, Kaycee, domestic sheep producer

• Garret Falkenburg, Douglas, cattle producer

• vacant, president of the State Predatory Animal Advisory Board

• Shaun Sims, Evanston, Wyoming Board of Agriculture

• Mike Foster, Casper, Wildlife Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture

• Bob Phillips, Sheridan, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters

Animal Damage Management Board

6607 Campstool, Cheyenne, WY 82002-0100 Phone: (307) 777-6781

Fax: (307) 777-1943 E-mail: kent.drake@wyo.gov http://www.wyadmb.com

• Ron Cunningham, Lander, urban

• Kevin Kisicki, Cheyenne, non-consumptive user/wildlife

• Pete Dube, Buffalo, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission

• Sy Gilliland, Casper, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters

The federal ex-officio, non-voting, members to the board nominated by their respective agencies and appointed by the governor are:

• Sandy Underhill, Cheyenne, U.S. Forest Service

• Brad Jost, Cheyenne, Bureau of Land Management

• Tyler Abbott, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Public comment periods are scheduled prior to adjournment.

For a complete agenda and/or for call in instructions for this meeting, visit the ADMB website at http://www.wyadmb.com or contact Kent Drake at (307) 777-6781.