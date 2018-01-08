Wyoming Bean Commission to meet in Powell

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Bean Commission is scheduled to meet on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018 in Powell at the Powell Research & Extension Center.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and end at 3 p.m. During the meeting, the Wyoming Bean Commission will discuss the 2017 Governor and Legislature Joint Agriculture Committee Report, review the statute change to HB0025 (HEA 0004), review 2017 research project reports, discuss future research needs and funding considerations, discuss the future of the Dry Bean Consortium, hear a presentation about the National Dry Bean Council and the 2017 report from the Grain Warehouse Auditor, discuss appointments to Crop Research Foundation of Wyoming, review the WDA/WBC Audit Agreement, hold elections, and cover any other business as needed. The meeting is open to the public and there will be a time for public comment.

The members of the Wyoming Bean Commission are Beau Fulton (Chairman, grower) of Park County, Jeffery Chapman (Vice-Chairman, handler) of Goshen County, Jerrod Lind (grower) of Platte County, Pascual Aguilar (grower) of Big Horn County, Wayne Hort (grower) of Goshen County, Lynn Preator (handler/bean dealer) of Big Horn County, and Hank Uhden (ex-officio member from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture).

The Bean Commission is comprised of six members initially appointed by the governor. Four members are growers, and two members are handlers with facilities located in Wyoming. One member must reside in Laramie, Platte or Goshen County, Wyoming. The Bean Commission is funded through assessments collected on dry bean sales and is housed within the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. The commission will meet no less than two times each year and will keep a permanent record of its proceedings and report its activities to the governor and Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands, and Water Resources interim committee. Along with this, the commission may conduct or contract scientific research, disseminate information on dry edible beans based on research, study state and federal legislation with respect to matters concerning the dry edible bean industry, appoint advisory groups, make grants to research agencies for financing special or emergency studies and a variety of other activates.

The Powell Research & Extension Center is located at 747 Road 9 in Powell, Wyoming. For an agenda, check the Wyoming Bean Commission Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wyomingbeancommission/. For more information on the Wyoming Bean Commission, contact the Wyoming Department of Agriculture at (307) 777-7321.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.