Wyoming Bean Commission to meet via teleconference

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Bean Commission is scheduled to meet via conference call on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at 2 p.m.

During the meeting, the Wyoming Bean Commission will hear an update on dry bean insurance revenue protection and the seed bean insurance clause, hear a request to attend the High Plans Crop Convention in Torrington, discuss the USDBC trip and dues adjustment, hear proposed changes to research project updates and applications, discuss legislative issues. There will be an opportunity for public comment at the end of the meeting.

The members of the Wyoming Bean Commission are Beau Fulton (chairman, grower) of Park County, Jeffery Chapman (vice-chairman, handler) of Goshen County, Jerrod Lind (grower) of Platte County, Pascual Aguilar (grower) of Big Horn County, Wayne Hort (grower) of Goshen County, Cortney Allen (handler) of Big Horn County, and Dale Heggem (ex-officio member from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture).

The Bean Commission is comprised of six members initially appointed by the governor. Four members are growers, and two members are handlers with facilities located in Wyoming. One member must reside in Laramie, Platte or Goshen County, Wyoming. The Bean Commission is funded through assessments collected on dry bean sales and is housed within the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. The commission will meet no less than two times each year and will keep a permanent record of its proceedings and report its activities to the governor and Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands, and Water Resources interim committee. Along with this, the commission may conduct or contract scientific research, disseminate information on dry edible beans based on research, study state and federal legislation with respect to matters concerning the dry edible bean industry, appoint advisory groups, make grants to research agencies for financing special or emergency studies, and a variety of other activates.

For more information on the Wyoming Bean Council and the meeting, visit http://agriculture.wy.gov/divisions/ts/wyoming-bean-commission or contact the Wyoming Department of Agriculture at (307) 777-7321.