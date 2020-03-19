Wyoming: Beware possible brand renewal phone call scam

The Wyoming Livestock Board has been made aware of a possible brand renewal phone call scam. Registered brand owners are being contacted by telephone from someone claiming they are from the Livestock Board informing brand owners that their brands are past due for renewal and must provide credit card for payment. The Livestock Board wants to assure brand owners that these calls are NOT coming from the office. We do not contact owners about renewals or request payment over the telephone. Brand renewal notices will be sent via mail. The next renewal is scheduled for 2021 and notices will be mailed late summer or early fall of 2020.

If you have any question or concerns please call the Livestock Board at (307) 777-7515.

Please remember to update your current mailing address.