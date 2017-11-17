Wyoming Board of Agriculture to meet in Casper

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Board of Agriculture will meet in Casperat the Wyoming Game and Fish Office on Nov. 27, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.

The Wyoming Board of Agriculture meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. and is scheduled to adjourn at 12:45 p.m. During the meeting, the board will discuss Conservation District resignations and appointments, hear a presentation on a wild horse GPS collaring project, discuss long-range plan base funding, hear reports on APRGP, RHAP, and Water Quality interim and final reports. Along with this, they will discuss 2018 meeting dates, hear un update on the Wyoming State Fair, and cover any other business as needed. Once the meeting is adjourned, the board will attend the Wyoming Natural Resources Rendezvous.

There will be a chance for public comment and the public is welcome to attend.

The Board of Agriculture enforces the rules and regulations of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. Seven board members are appointed by the governor for six-year terms to represent geographical areas of the state. Board members include: Jana Ginter, District 1; Jim Rogers, District 2; Shaun Sims, District 3; Amanda Hulet, District 4; Alison Lass, District 5; Bryan Brost, District 6; and Kevin Schieffer., District 7. Youth Board Members include: Kendall Roberts, Southeast; Richard Schlenker, Northwest; John Hansen, Southwest; and Cameron Smith, Northeast.

The Wyoming Game and Fish office is located in Casper at 3030 Energy Lane. A full agenda with call in information for the meeting can be found at http://agriculture.wy.gov/boa/agenda.