Wyoming Board of Agriculture to meet in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Board of Agriculture will hold a meeting in Cheyenne at the Wyoming Department of Agriculture on April 9-10, 2018.

The Wyoming Board of Agriculture meeting will begin on Monday at 1 p.m. and is scheduled to adjourn at 4:20 p.m. During this day of the meeting, the board will introduce a new board member, elect a new president and vice president of the board, approve minutes from previous meetings, review liaison assignments, hear an update on lab operations, an update on bighorn sheep, Wyoming Department of Agriculture updates and partner group updates.

On Tuesday, the meeting will start at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to adjourn at 11:45 a.m. During this day of the meeting, from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. the board will hold a weed and pest public hearing on the current state Designated Weed and Pest List, minutes from the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council business meeting, review Chapter 42 Rules and Regulations on the Designated List amendment process, and hear resolutions to add yellow starthistle, ventenanta, common mullein and medusahead to the Designated List and remove skeletonleaf fursage from the Designated List. At 8:30, the Wyoming Board of Ag will call to order and discuss Weed and Pest Designated & Declared Resolutions, hear water quality reports and requests, hear an update on the Rangeland Health Assessment Program, hear an update from Wyoming Ag in the Classroom, hear an update on the Agriculture Producer Research Grant Program, address conservation district resignation/appointments as needed, hear a Wyoming State Fair update, and any other business as needed.

There will be a chance for public comment each day of the meeting and the public is welcome to attend.