Wyoming Board of Agriculture to meet in Douglas Wyoming Wyoming State Fair

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Board of Agriculture will hold a meeting in Douglas in McKibben Cafeteria on the Wyoming State Fairgrounds on Aug. 17, 2018.

The Wyoming Board of Agriculture meeting will begin 9 a.m. and is scheduled to adjourn at 12:50 p.m. During the meeting, the board will hear an update on the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, an update on the Wyoming Livestock Board, review and approve new public records rules, address Conservation District appointments/resignations, hear updates on the Rangeland Health Assessment Program, hear water quality program reports and extension requests, discuss water quality applications, hear industry partner reports, hear Wyoming Department of Agriculture intern presentations, and any other business as needed.

There will be a chance for public comment at the end of the meeting and the public is welcome to attend.

The Board of Agriculture enforces the rules and regulations of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. Seven board members are appointed by the governor for six-year terms to represent geographical areas of the state. Board members include: Jana Ginter, District 1; Jim Rogers, District 2; Shaun Sims, District 3; Amanda Hulet, District 4; Mike Riley, District 5; Bryan Brost, District 6; and Kevin Schieffer., District 7. Youth Board Members include: Kendall Roberts, Southeast; Jared Boardman, Northwest; John Hansen, Southwest; and Cameron Smith, Northeast.

McKibben Cafeteria is located on the Wyoming State Fairgrounds in Douglas, WY at 400 W. Center St. A full agenda for the meeting can be found at http://agriculture.wy.gov/boa/agenda.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.