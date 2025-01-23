Wyoming Brothers at the top at NWSS Rodeo

Carson and Kellan Johnson were the most successful team ropers in Bracket 5 at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo on Wednesday. The brothers from Casper, Wyo., had times of 5.1 and 5.0 seconds. Because of their success, they are advancing to the Semi-Finals in the Denver Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 25. NWSS photo by Ric Andersen

NWSSBrothers-RFP-012725

DENVER — Nobody has been more consistent at this year’s National Western Stock Show Rodeo than team roping brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson.

The Casper, Wyo., duo has been preparing for big rodeo moments their whole life and experienced some of their own. A win in the Denver Coliseum to kick off their 2025 season would definitely be among their best memories. Growing up with a world champion team roping heeler and rancher for a father, it was natural for the boys to be roping from the time they were toddlers.

They pretended they were roping at many of the most prestigious rodeos and ones that their father had success at. They roped together as much as they could growing up. When Kellan graduated from high school, he moved from Casper to Gillette, Wyo., to attend college where he roped with Colorado’s Trey Yates and they won the college title in 2018.

Fast forward three years, Carson is also in college and they are both going to Casper College where their father, Jhett Johnson, just happened to be the rodeo coach. They won the College National Finals Rodeo in 2021 in front of their hometown crowd. They also competed in the professional ranks and were among the top 30 in the world standings.

They are hoping this is the year they do well enough to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and success at Denver would certainly help that. They competed in both rounds of bracket six on Tuesday.

During the matinee performance, they stopped the clock in 5.1 seconds, then came back Tuesday evening with a 5.0-second run. They won their bracket with a 10.1 and are placing in both rounds of competition. They also will be among the teams competing in Saturday’s Semi-Finals.

The final weekend of the National Western Stock Show Rodeo will see the best from all of the brackets competing at three Semi-Finals performances on Saturday. The best four from each of those will advance to Sunday’s finals. Those four rodeos will feature the best contestants and stock. Tickets are still available for all of the rodeos.

Bracket7 at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo starts on Thursday with performances at 1:30 and 7 p.m.

The following are results from the National Western Stock Show Rodeo.

Bracket 6 – Round 1

Bareback Riding: 1, Donny Proffit, Diamondville, Wyo., 85 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Warning Shot. 2, Dean Thompson, Altamont, Utah, 84. 3, Quintonn Lunsford, McCune, Kan., 82.5. 4, Cooper Cooke, Victor, Idaho, 79.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 3.5 seconds. 2, Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La., 5.2. 3, Brushton Minton, 5.6. 4, Jaden Whitman, Whitehall, Mont., 6.8.

Team Roping: 1, Kellan and Carson Johnson, Casper, Wyo., 5.1 seconds. 2, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, and Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, 6.0. 3, Jaxson Tucker, Statesville, N.C., and Sid Sporer, Cody, Wyo., 6.4. 4, Corben Culley, Lawton, Iowa, and Trent Vaught, Mena, Ark., 6.8.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Ryder Sanford, Sulphur, La., 81 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Apple Pie Moonshines. 2, Kyle Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 78.5. 3, Trent Burd, Madison, Kan., 72.5. 4, Kash Deal, Faith, S.D., 76.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 8.5 seconds. 2, Brushton Minton, Witter Springs, Calif., 9.6. 3, J.T. Adamson, Cody, Neb., 9.8. 4, Cash Hooper, Pampa, Texas, 10.8.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Emily Beisel, Weatherford, Okla., 14.72. 2, Krystal Dillman, Navasota, Texas, 14.94. 3, Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas, 14.96. 4, Kim Squires, Carnegie, Okla., 15.00.

Bull Riding: 1, Chirs McKenna, Walsenburg, Colo., 85 points on The Cervi Brohters’ Veggie Straw. 2, (tie) T Parker, Winnie, Texas, and Riggin Shippy, Colome, S.D., 69.5 each. 4, (tie) 1, Justin Houston, Sutherlin, Ore., and Lane Vaughan, Klamath Falls, Ore., 63.

Bracket 6 – Round 2

Bareback Riding: 1, Donny Proffit, Diamondville, Wyo., 85 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Warning Shot. 2, Dean Thompson, Altamont, Utah, 84. 3, Quintonn Lunsford, McCune, Kan., 82.5. 4, Cooper Cooke, Victor, Idaho, 79.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 3.5 seconds. 2, Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La., 5.2. 3, Brushton Minton, 5.6. 4, Jaden Whitman, Whitehall, Mont., 6.8.

Team Roping: 1, Kellan and Carson Johnson, Casper, Wyo., 5.1 seconds. 2, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, and Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, 6.0. 3, Jaxson Tucker, Statesville, N.C., and Sid Sporer, Cody, Wyo., 6.4. 4, Corben Culley, Lawton, Iowa, and Trent Vaught, Mena, Ark., 6.8.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Ryder Sanford, Sulphur, La., 81 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Apple Pie Moonshines. 2, Kyle Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 78.5. 3, Trent Burd, Madison, Kan., 72.5. 4, Kash Deal, Faith, S.D., 76.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 8.5 seconds. 2, Brushton Minton, Witter Springs, Calif., 9.6. 3, J.T. Adamson, Cody, Neb., 9.8. 4, Cash Hooper, Pampa, Texas, 10.8.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Emily Beisel, Weatherford, Okla., 14.72. 2, Krystal Dillman, Navasota, Texas, 14.94. 3, Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas, 14.96. 4, Kim Squires, Carnegie, Okla., 15.00.

Bull Riding: 1, Chirs McKenna, Walsenburg, Colo., 85 points on The Cervi Brohters’ Veggie Straw. 2, (tie) T Parker, Winnie, Texas, and Riggin Shippy, Colome, S.D., 69.5 each. 4, (tie) 1, Justin Houston, Sutherlin, Ore., and Lane Vaughan, Klamath Falls, Ore., 63.