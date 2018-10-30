Wyoming Conservation District convention slated for November

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The state's local natural resource conservation district leaders, staff and state and federal natural resource partners will be meeting and hearing about top priority resource challenges and working on policy issues for the coming year.

The Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts annual convention will be held Nov. 14-16, 2018, in Evanston at the Historic Roundhouse and Railyards. Detailed schedule, pre-registration, vendor, and sponsorship information is located online by visiting http://www.conservewy.com or call (307) 632-5716 to request additional information.

On Wednesday attendees will get an update on the efforts of the ENDOW Rural Council from Conservation District representative Jaime Tarver, Campbell County Conservation District. That afternoon will include a Wyoming Roundup highlighting Conservation District projects from across the state. These will include the Acme Power Plant Reclamation project in Sheridan County, Invasive Russian Olive removal on Clear Creek in Johnson County, Old Refinery Remediation in Albany County, Restoration of the North Platte River in Natrona County and local Conservation District role in National Environmental Policy Act in Sublette County.

Speakers on Thursday covering farm bill reauthorization and national conservation programs available to Wyoming communities include Jimmy Bramblett, deputy chief programs for conservation planning and program delivery, Natural Resources Conservation Service out of Washington, D.C., and Coleman Garrison, director of government affairs for the National Association of Conservation Districts. Following will be an afternoon of committee meetings where several updates and policy issues will be discussed.

Thursday evening will be the annual Live Auction and Social, benefitting the Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation's support of community driven conservation efforts.

The convention wraps up on Friday morning with the business meeting, including an election of new Association leadership.