Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame to induct 2017 class

Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (WCHF) will induct honorees the weekend of Sept. 23 and 24. Central Wyoming's hub of industry, energy, tourism and ranching will host the stellar WCHF Class of 2017 — two women and 45 men from across the state whose accomplishments will be celebrated in the main arena of Casper Events Center Sunday — as they join the 132 men and nine women already honored in WCHF.

They'll hit town like the fall gather, and in the aftermath of August's eclipse events the beautiful plains community guarantees no traffic jams. Put a gather on your own bunch and herd 'em to Casper's Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center Sept. 23. Located at 800 North Poplar, just off Interstate 25 entering Casper, Ramkota is official host to WCHF's Class of 2017.

The facility's comprehensive website is https://ramkotacasper.com/. Making early reservations is essential. Call (307) 266-6000 and mention the WCHF Induction to be eligible for the special Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame block of rooms, reserved for participants at the significantly reduced rate of $74.99. The center offers shuttle service for airport pickup, as well as to and from the Casper Events Center for Sunday's induction.

Cowboy convocations are popular on Wyoming's isolated plains, and capacity crowds are expected. Whenever scattered sagebrush folk gather, the spirit of reunion is as strong as it was on an 1880's roundup. Grass, weather and cattle prices will be cussed and discussed, spiced by the usual fare of jests, tall tales, remember-when's, and rich, loud laughter. Whether or not you're part of that priceless culture you'll want a place at the table when the back-slapping, toe-tapping good times begin in Ramkota's ballroom garden area at 6 p.m. Sept. 23. Sidle up front an' center, where you'll become so engrossed in the tales of past, present and future Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame honorees you'll swear you've scented saddle leather, trail dust and the smoke of a branding fire.

Enhancing your experience will be a cash bar and appetizers, backed by great Western music for listening or dancing. Shopping opportunities will include preciously collectible Induction posters and booklets of WCHF honoree classes from 2014 through 2017. You can choose and order a Tres Rios Silver WCHF belt buckle or pick up your pre-ordered buckles; or order a commemorative bottle of Pendleton Whiskey engraved with the WCHF logo and your favorite Honoree's name and induction year. You'll also have first pick of styles, sizes and colors from the varied attire branded with the beautiful and distinctive WCHF logo.

Tickets for the induction ceremony, $30 per person regardless of age, can only be purchased through this link, http://www.caspereventscenter.com/events/detail/cowboy-hall-of-fame-2017-induction-ceremony or at the Casper Events Center box-office, starting at 9 a.m., Sept. 24. Free honoree passes can be called for by name at the main doors of the Casper Events Center on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. Meeting the Class of 2017 makes your ticket a bargain — plus there's food, drink and entertainment Emcee Chuck Larsen of Hulett, back by popular demand, is one of few Wyoming cowboys ever profiled in the New York Post. He'll be sided by Wyoming's internationally famous horseshoeing/auctioneering brothers Jim and Andy Nelson, co-hosts of weekly syndicated "Clear Out West (C.O.W.) Radio" show. For the many who want to commemorate this induction, Olie Moss, http://www.OliesImages.com, will be taking portrait quality family, group and individual photos with no sitting fee; and making the photos available online following the event.

The Induction ceremony will begin at 11 a.m., giving you time to write bids on the wide array of beautiful and unique silent auction items or phone your banker to see how high you dare bid on your favorite awesome live auction item. The Cowboy State's top hands will make Casper sparkle all weekend, so don't miss a moment of it. Make your reservations early, and follow https://www.facebook.com/wyomingcowboyhalloffame and http://www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com to find all the creek crossings and keep up with the herd.