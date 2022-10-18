Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation 103rd Annual Meeting Nov. 10-12, 2022 in Casper

LARAMIE, Wyo. — “Our Agriculture. Our Future.” is the theme of the 103rd Annual Meeting of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation. The meeting will be Nov. 10-12, 2022 at the Best Western Downtown in Casper.

Policy discussion is the main impetus of the WyFB annual meeting.

The Farm Bureau Federation’s grassroots strength begins at the county level when members discuss issues important to agriculture. Resolutions must be passed at both the county and district level before being considered by voting delegates at the state annual meeting. The voting delegate session also includes election of officers.

“We have always prided ourselves on following policies developed by our members through this grassroots process that begins at the local level,” said Ken Hamilton, WyFB executive vice president.

American Farm Bureau Federation Vice President Scott VanderWal and AFBF Senior Economist Veronica Nigh will provide national issues updates. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and Wyoming Department of Agriculture Director Doug Miyamoto are scheduled to address the convention. The Wyoming Congressional Delegation members have been invited.

Annual meeting attendees will also spend time celebrating friendships in agriculture at the annual awards banquet which will feature a concert with Tris Munsick. Additional features of the annual meeting include trivia night; Young Farmer & Rancher Collegiate Discussion Meet; and networking with farmers and ranchers from across the state.

The WyFB Foundation is hosting an “Innovations in Agriculture Technology” seminar Thursday morning, Nov. 10. Speakers will present agricultural technology information ranging from drone and satellite use to virtual fencing. This seminar is free and open to the public. More information available at wyfb.org .

To register email broes@wyfb.org or call (307) 721-7723 by Oct. 31. Registration and hotel reservation information along with a tentative schedule are available at wyfb.org .