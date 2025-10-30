Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation 106th Annual Meeting Nov. 13-15, 2025, in Casper

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

LARAMIE, Wyo. — “Saddles to Solutions” is the theme for the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation 106th Annual Meeting. The meeting will be Nov. 13-15, 2025, at the Cam-Plex in Gillette. Policy discussion is the main impetus of the WyFB Annual Meeting.

“Coming together to tackle challenges and find solutions is part of who we are as farmers and ranchers,” said Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation President Todd Fornstrom. “These conversations help us move towards solutions as we guide the organization forward.”

The WyFB Annual Meeting centers on grassroots policy development, where members discuss and vote on resolutions shaping the organization’s direction. Delegates will also conduct state officer elections during the business session.

The event begins Thursday with a Coal Mine Tour at Caballo Mine organized by Wyoming Farm Bureau Foundation, followed by standing committee meetings and a marketing workshop for county presidents and information chairs led by WyFB Marketing and Communications Director Callie Hanson. That evening, members can enjoy Taproom Trivia Night at The Railyard, led by Andy Schwab of the Northern Ag Network.

Friday’s general session features updates from WyFB leadership and guest speakers Danny Munch, economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation, and Austin Large, AFBF senior director of Membership and Organization Development. The evening concludes with the annual awards banquet and foundation auction, followed by live music from Tris and Sam Munsick.

Saturday’s agenda begins with South Dakota ranchers Heather and Charles Maude, who will share their firsthand experiences navigating a boundary dispute with the U.S. Forest Service. The meeting will conclude with the election of state officers and an at-large Young Farmer & Rancher representative to the WyFB YF&R Committee.

For the full agenda and registration details, visit wyfb.org.