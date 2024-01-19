Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation scholarship opportunities

Nine scholarships totaling $5,500 are offered by the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation each year to support Wyoming youth. Scholarships are available for high school graduates and continuing education students enrolled in qualifying college and trade programs. The scholarship deadline is March 1, 2024. Applications are available at http://www.wyfb.org (Get Involved/Education tabs). For questions, contact Diane “Dee” Brewer at (307) 721-7719 or dbrewer1@wyfb.org .

Many county Farm Bureau Federations also offer scholarships locally. Visit wyfb.org and click on the Get Involved/Education tab for a listing of county scholarships or contact your county Farm Bureau Federation president. Contact information available at wyfb.org (Get Involved/County Farm Bureau Federations).