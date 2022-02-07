Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation scholarship opportunities

The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation scholarship deadline is March 1, 2022. Nine college scholarships totaling $5,500 are offered each year to support Wyoming youth. Scholarships are available for high school graduates and for those students who are continuing their college education. Applications are available at http://www.wyfb.org ; click on the education tab. For questions, contact Diane “Dee” Brewer at (307) 721-7719 or dbrewer1@wyfb.org .

Many county Farm Bureau Federations also offer scholarships locally. Visit wyfb.org and click on the Education tab for a listing or contact your county Farm Bureau Federation president. Contact information available at wyfb.org~About~County.