Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference Jan. 18-20 in Sheridan

"Classic Traditions, New Solutions" is the theme of the Jan. 18-20, 2019 Wyoming Farm Bureau Young Farmer & Rancher Conference in Sheridan, Wyo. The conference is geared towards young farmers and ranchers over the age of 18 (no membership necessary). Children are welcome.

The conference kicks-off at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18. The keynote presentation "Profitable Ranching — Is it Possible" with Burke Teichert begins at 1 p.m.

Farming and ranching is an amazing way of life, but keeping it profitable is essential to keeping it your way of life. This dynamic session will focus on areas of your farm/ranch to manage; three ways to improve profit; and five essentials for successful ranch/farm management.

Following a networking break, the next session will be at 3:30 p.m. with American Farm Bureau Federation Director of Media and Advocacy Training Johnna Miller. Miller will explore how we can have "Conversations with EASE." Real conversations with consumers will help farmers and ranchers understand and acknowledge what consumers want; give farmers and ranchers a chance to share their insight into how food is produced and earn the trust of those consumers.

Congresswoman Liz Cheney will be the featured speaker at Saturday's breakfast.

Following breakfast will be a discussion panel on "Wilderness Study Areas."

From 9-11 a.m. Tris Munsick with the Plank Stewardship Initiative will present "Ranch/Farm Profitability." Munsick will take a look at enterprise accounting and unit cost of production to help farmers and ranchers in their decision making.

Breakout sessions at 11:30 a.m. will help attendees learn more about Farm Bureau and opportunities available through the Farm Bureau YF&R program. Sessions include: 1) "Ag Advocacy and Ag Books for Kids"; 2) "Resolutions and Lobbying"; and 3) "Competitive Events."

At 12:15 p.m. attendees will learn how they can win $500 and a national trip by competing in Farm Bureau's Discussion Meet competition which is held each year in November.

Saturday afternoon will be filled with tours of agriculture in the Sheridan County region.

Sunday morning will begin with devotions at 8:30 a.m. At 9 a.m. the "Outward Succession: Taking Steps to Advance Your Own Ag Operation" session will begin. Most all succession planning workshops have one thing in common; they all hinge on decisions that may be made years down the road. This workshop will focus on what the younger generation can do on their own right now to advance their agricultural pursuits.

The registration fee is $100 per adult. The agenda and registration form are available at http://www.wyfb.org or you may call (307) 532-2002. The registration deadline is Jan. 10, 2019. Late registrations may be accepted based on availability after Jan. 10 at $125 per adult.

For room reservations, please call the Holiday Inn in Sheridan at (307) 672-4012 and mention "Wyoming Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers" (or block code "wyf") to receive the room rate of $79 plus tax per night. Reservation deadline is Jan. 10, 2019.