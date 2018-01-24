Wyoming horse rustling suspect arrested

On Jan. 11, Natrona County, Wyoming Deputy Sheriff John Wienke and Wyoming Livestock Board, Senior Criminal Investigator, Ken Richardson affected a felony arrest warrant without incident in the 700 block of Highway 789/287 in the rural area of southwestern Natrona County.

The felony arrest warrant came on the heels of a four-month-long criminal investigation conducted by former Wyoming Livestock Board, Criminal Investigator Wade Werbelow and in cooperation with the Butte County, South Dakota, prosecutors office, which lead to the grand jury indictment handed down by the Butte County grand jury in Belle Fourche, S.D.

The suspect, Miles Mons Petersen, 29, was charged in that indictment with one felony count of grand larceny over $1,000. Petersen was taken into custody, transported to the Natrona County Jail in Casper, Wyo., without incident and booked on the out of state arrest warrant.

All person(s) arrested are presumed innocent, until proven guilty in a court of law.