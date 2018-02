Wyoming House Agriculture Committee passes Country of Origin Placard Bill

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Wyoming House Agriculture Committee just passed the Country of Origin Placard Bill by a vote of 6 to 3. The measure will now go to the full house floor. The bill was sponsored by Reps. Hans Hunt and Cheri Steinmetz.

Speaking in favor of the bill was R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard, the Wyoming Farm Bureau, and the Powder River Resource Council. Speaking against the bill was National Cattlemens Beef Association affiliate Wyoming Stock Growers Association.

The bill would require all beef to be identified as to its origin with a sign located next to the beef in the grocery store. Only beef exclusively born, raised and slaughtered in the United States would be eligible for the U.S.A. placard.