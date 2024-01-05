Wyoming man who claims horses were poisoned charged with animal neglect

On July 31, Shawnee, Wyo., local Joe Bright took to Facebook to report the tragic loss of four horses. Bright believed the horses were poisoned and offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a guilty party. This initial post was shared over 6,000 times and featured over 1,000 comments.

On Nov. 7, Bright was ticketed in a Douglas Circuit Court for failure to feed and water five confined animals. The citation described the incident as occurring between July 17 and July 31. However, no officials will confirm or deny a connection between the poisoned horses and the citations in question. There is also no confirmation as to whether the animals in question for the citation were horses or other animals on the property.

According to Title 11, Chapter 29 of Wyoming Statutes, livestock animals are to be fed while confined.

The statute reads, “Every person who confines or causes to be confined any livestock animal under the laws of this state, shall supply to the livestock animal during confinement a sufficient quantity of wholesome food and water.” Initial violations of this law are a misdemeanor offense, “punishable by imprisonment for not more than six months, a fine of not less than one hundred dollars ($100.00) nor more than seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), or both.” Repeat offenders of this particular law are looking at high misdemeanor charges and up to a year in prison and $5,000 in charges.

In an initial interview in August, Bright noted that following the incident, two separate veterinarians canvassed the area for signs of toxic plants or other materials and found nothing. The one surviving horse of the five was rushed to Colorado State University nearing complete kidney failure. Bright also shared CSU veterinarians believed the horses were poisoned based on the symptoms presented by the surviving horse.

Bright and his wife Lindsey were married on July 17 and in initial interviews he cited this as an incident that may have made his animals a target for harm, along with the inclusion of a gravel pit on the property.

Initially Bright noted, “With all the people working out there, it can be hard to tell if someone is driving around looking, although I don’t think a random truck driver would have any motive to do something like this. This was not a random act, and I do believe it was a malicious act of hate.”

Due to the ongoing nature of these investigations, law officials were unable to comment. Court records showed Bright was due to appear on Dec. 11 but waived initial appearance and had a review hearing on Dec. 14.

The agencies declined to comment on the investigation following the Dec. 14 hearing.