Wyoming Meat Processing Expansion Grant Program accepting applications

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the Wyoming Meat Processing Expansion Grant Program at http://agriculture.wy.gov.

On Sept. 1, 2020 Gov. Mark Gordon announced the Wyoming Meat Processing Expansion Grant Program to provide support for Wyoming meat processing facilities and Wyoming citizens impacted by supply chain disruptions and regional shut-downs of processing facilities resulting from the COVID-19 public health emergency. The governor has appropriated $10 million in Federal CARES Act funds to the program.

To facilitate the distribution of funds through this grant as quickly as possible, the WDA has prepared a simple, secure process for interested parties to apply. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until funds have been expended and will be reviewed for accuracy, eligibility, and completeness by Wyoming Business Council, Wyoming Department of Agriculture, and the Governor’s Office. The program offers grants of up to $500,000 to eligible businesses and funds cannot make up more than 50% of total costs involved with purchases.

For complete eligibility requirements, rules, and application for the Wyoming Meat Processing Expansion Grant Program, please visit http://agriculture.wy.gov/.