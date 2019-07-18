Wyoming Pork Producers and the National Pork Board to elect delegates

The election of pork producer delegate candidates for the 2020 National Pork Producers (Pork Act) Delegate Body will take place at 6 p.m., Aug. 7, 2019, in conjunction with a board of directors meeting of Wyoming Pork Producers Association at the Grace Werner Ag Pavilion, 125 College Dr., Casper, Wyo. All Wyoming pork producers are invited to attend.

Any producer, age 18 or older, who is a resident of the state and has paid all assessments due may be considered as a delegate candidate and/or participant in the election. All eligible producers are encouraged to bring with them a sales receipt proving that the hogs were sold in their name and the checkoff deducted. For more information, contact Jeremy Burkett (state executive for Wyoming Pork Producers Association, 125 College Dr., Casper, WY, 82601, (307) 630-6267.