Wyoming property tax reform needed

There appears to be general agreement that Wyoming’s current property tax structure is quite problematic. Where there is not agreement is in how to fix it. The current system, based predominantly upon real estate property values derived from recent sales, has escalated values inordinately higher than any time in the past. Assessors are then required to utilize such values when assessing property and thus estimate tax rates upon the same. This system is likely ‘survivable’ for the more affluent but is not sustainable for Wyoming’s producers and labor force. The question becomes how to fix it.

Two solutions tend to predominate current discussions; (A) Establish annual percentage increase caps, say in the 5-8% range. This softens the blow but does not address the cause of current increases, inflated property sales values. (B) Establish a budget based system in which all entities funded via property taxes must develop a detailed budget of their needs for the forthcoming year. The collective total of these is met by adjusting tax rates to raise sufficient funds to cover all budget needs. A quite tedious process that does not preclude inordinate increases without very detailed and effective oversight.

I am proposing an additional option that protects Wyoming’s producers and workers and addresses current drivers of escalating property values. This system would modify current property classifications dividing residential and commercial. It would also specify agricultural production enterprises and add one new classification. Value within each category would be based on a rolling average of values over the average ownership life of the property. The latter could be established from assessor, treasurer and/or clerk records in each county and then utilized to determine mean ownership periods on a statewide basis. For the sake of this article, I will assign ownership periods based on limited conversations with banking, mortgage lending and county officials to illustrate how the proposal would work.

1. Commercial: Business entities providing goods, services or accommodations, would be valued on a rolling average of the most recent eight years valuation.

2. Residential Property — Full time occupancy: Homeowners who reside in the home or have direct family members that do so continuously throughout the year would have values derived on an average of the last 12 years tax valuation. (See #5)

3. Industrial and Manufacturing: Mineral extraction entities would predominate in this category. Their term of ownership would likely be driven by acquisition or merger resulting in changes of ownership. Manufacturers would include any business that utilized raw goods to produce a product offered for sale in commerce. Properties in this category would be expected to have a 16 year span of ownership.

4. Agriculture: All farm and ranch lands to include any and all residences on the same occupied by family members or employees. Employee housing might be occupied full time or on a seasonal basis. To qualify for value averaging such properties must be in active production at levels consummate with the nature and scope of like operations in the area. Such properties cannot be held for speculative or development purposes. Conservation easements could qualify providing production levels are maintained. Estimated span of ownership for rolling average valuation would be approximately 24 year.

In the above four categories, change of ownership would still provide for the same averaging as others in the category provided prior use is continued. Any residential home, including those on agricultural operations, offered as a rental unit would be assessed on a commercial basis.

5. The new classification: Residential part time and/or property held for speculation, development or any other nonproduction purpose. This would include any residence not occupied on a full time basis by the owner or their direct family members, any open farm or ranch lands taken out of production and held for investment, ‘conservation’, development or any other nonproduction agricultural purpose. All of the foregoing would not benefit from value averaging but would be subject to value and tax rates established by sales within the last year as is the case with the current system.

OK, somewhat of a different idea but in reality it just modifies the current system in the definition of tax categories and the means by which valuation is calculated. As with any new proposal, the devil is always in the details. To that end, it is hoped a working group might be formed to define steps that would need to be taken to be able to present a fully prepared plan to the Wyoming legislature for their formal consideration and implementation in 2024.