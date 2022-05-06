Wyoming State Fair announces livestock judges 110 days out from the 110th state fair
The Wyoming State Fair is saddling up for a big year. 110 days from now the Cowboy State will be hitting the State Fairgrounds & Event Complex to kick off the 110th year of Wyoming’s Premier Summer Event. To spur the 110-day countdown, the Wyoming State Fair board is excited to announce the lineup of livestock judges contracted to judge this year’s fair.
For livestock exhibitors, this is an important announcement and exceptionally exciting as judges are a major factor in showmanship. Travelling from around the country, each judge brings their own expertise and experience to Wyoming State Fair livestock shows. Judging is the foundation for each exhibitor’s efforts to exercising, grooming, feeding and showing their animals. Hence, the importance of well-versed judges. The state fair board is delighted to announce the names of the judges attending the 110th Wyoming State Fair. Below is a list of judges headed to the Wyoming State Fairgrounds & Event Complex in August to critique livestock shows in beef, sheep, swine, goats, and horses.
Along with the excitement of announcing the livestock judges, the Wyoming State Fair has big plans in the works for this year’s fair to keep you on the edge of your seat. As always, you can expect a demolition derby, parade, rodeos, carnival rides, and other exhibitions from all walks of talent. From music headlines to entertainment shows, don’t miss out on the 110th year of funnel cake eating, rodeo watching, and an overall hootin’ and hollerin’ good time!
A note to vendors: applications are being accepted. Want to showcase your goods at the state fair? The fair board is eager to host you at the State Fairgrounds & Event Complex in Douglas, Wyo. Help make the experience for state fair visitors even better by bringing your food, drinks, goods, clothing, and other merchandise to Wyoming State Fair. Visit the state fair website for more information on becoming a vendor.
Be sure you stay up to date on the Wyoming State Fair by visiting their website at wystatefair.com and follow their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter social media pages to catch all announcements on what’s to come in August for the 110th Wyoming State Fair. Let the countdown begin.
For more information on the Wyoming State Fair please contact Fair Manager Courtny Conkle at courtny.conkle@wyo.gov or at (307) 358–2398.
Livestock Judges List:
Beef
Youth Market Beef, Saturday, Aug. 20, Shane Bedwell
4-H Beef Showmanship, Saturday, Aug. 20, Kirk Stierwalt
FFA Beef Showmanship, Friday, Aug. 19 Jason Hoffman
Youth Breeding Beef, Friday, Aug. 19, Kirk Stierwalt
Youth Beef Champion of Champions, Thursday, Aug. 18, Jason Hoffman
Open Prospect Calf, NWSS Catch-A-Calf, Friday, Aug, 19, Kirk Stierwalt
Open AOB/Maine Steer Show, Wednesday, Aug 17, Tim Schaeffer
Open Herford Show, Thursday, Aug. 18, Jason Hoffman
Open Angus Show, Thursday, Aug. 18, Jason Hoffman
Open Commercial Heifer, Friday, Aug. 19, Kirk Stierwalt
Sheep
Youth Market Lamb, Friday, Aug. 19, Craig Beckmier
4-H Sheep Showmanship, Thursday, Aug 18, Brent Jennings
FFA Sheep Showmanship, Friday, Aug 19, Craig Beckmier
Youth Breeding Sheep, Thursday, Aug 18, Brent Jennings
Youth Sheep Champion of Champions, Wednesday, Aug. 17, Brent Jennings
Open Sheep, Saturday, Aug. 20, Dallin Brady
Swine
Youth Market Swine, Thursday, Aug. 18, David Korb
4-H Swine Showmanship, Wednesday, Aug. 17, Zach Schwecke
FFA Swine Showmanship, Thursday, Aug. 18, David Korb
Youth Breeding Swine, Friday, Aug. 19, Ben Schmaling
Youth Swine Champion of Champions, Wednesday, Aug 17, Zach Schwecke
Goats
Youth Market Goat Show, Wednesday, Aug. 17, Brandon Evans
Youth Meat Goat Showmanship, Wednesday, Aug. 17, Bryson Williams
Youth Dairy Goat Showmanship, Saturday, Aug. 20, Joseph Larson
FFA Dairy Goat Showmanship, Saturday, Aug. 20, Joseph Larson
Youth Meat Breeding Goats, Wednesday, Aug. 17, Brandon Evans
Youth Market Goat Champion of Champions, Wednesday, Aug. 17, Bryson Williams
Youth Fiber & Pygmy Goats, Saturday, Aug. 20, Joseph Larson
Horses
Youth Horse Show, Monday, Aug. 15, Cynthia Robbins
Youth Horse Show, Monday, Aug. 15, Janet Wilson
Youth Horse Show – Trail, Monday, Aug. 15, Erin Mullane
