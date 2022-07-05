Wyoming State Fair announces Morgan Evans for music headliner

The Wyoming State Fair is excited to announce the headlining grandstand musical act for the Friday Night Concert will be Morgan Evans on Aug. 19, 2022 at 7 p.m. The Friday Night Concert is one of state fair’s signature events that brings in people from the entire region surrounding Douglas, Wyo. Morgan Evans tickets went on sale July 1, for $20 on the Wyoming State Fair website, http://www.wystatefair.com along with tickets for general admission, pins, the PRCA rodeos, and the demo derby.

Known for his singles ‘Day Drunk,’ ‘You Again,’ and ‘Dance with Me,’ the Wyoming State Fair feels Morgan Evans’ show will fall in sync with the summertime, state fair feel. An Australian country music singer and songwriter, Morgan Evans’ three singles mentioned above have been streamed online over 225 million times. In 2019, Evans also won the ARIA Award for Best Country Album for his second studio album, ‘Things That We Drink To.’ Don’t miss these singles and other hit songs performed live by Morgan Evans coming to the grandstand at the 110th Wyoming State Fair.

With the excitement of announcing the headlining grandstand musical act, the Wyoming State Fair has other exciting plans in the works as well for this year’s fair. The state fairgrounds will also be hosting entertainment acts including Pirate’s Parrot Show, Washboard Willy, Balloon Man and more. As always, you can expect the demolition derby, parade, rodeo, carnival rides, and other exhibitions from all walks of talent.

Head over to wystatefair.com now to secure your tickets for the Morgan Evans Friday Night Concert and other exciting events. It will be one you won’t want to miss.

For questions or more information about state fair, tickets, events, and more contact Courtny Conkle at (307) 358-2398 or courtny.conkle@wyo.gov .